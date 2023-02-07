Tensions among neighbors of the Goonies house in Uppertown are persisting.
During an Astoria City Council meeting Monday night, several neighbors repeated frustrations about traffic, illegal parking and bad behavior by some visitors.
Some neighbors recommended adding signs to direct traffic flow. One proposed paving the gravel road that leads up to the Goonies house.
"I don't want to be here. I really don't," Diana Rexroat, a neighbor, told the City Council. "But this is escalating."
Over the years, concerns about visitor behavior and traffic have bubbled up around the house, which was made famous by the 1985 movie "The Goonies."
Those concerns boiled over again in January when Behman Zakeri, an entrepreneur from Overland Park, Kansas, closed on a $1.65 million purchase of the home. Around the same time, his childhood best friend, Michael Eakin, purchased the home next door.
Zakeri, who attended the City Council meeting virtually, addressed the concerns. He maintained that his goal is to preserve the home as a cultural landmark and alleviate the problems raised by neighbors.
"I want to be one of the strongest advocates to help solve these problems with everybody's help," Zakeri said. "So just know I'm on everybody's side."
He said he intends to be a good neighbor and citizen.
Zakeri asked that the issue be put on the next City Council agenda. He also introduced Corey MacDonald, an attorney from Hampton Falls, New Hampshire, as the community coordinator for the house.
City Councilor Tom Hilton, who represents Uppertown, said the city is working to address the issues. He said Astoria is, and always has been, a welcoming community.
"There are many of those who come from all over the world that identify themselves as Goonies, and that brings people to our community," Hilton said. "And they're going to behave in a way that we cannot regulate. We can only ask them that they behave in a way that we would like to see them behave."
However, he said, Astorians also need to behave.
"We need to be nice, kind and respectful," Hilton said. "It's been overwhelming for that neighborhood for over 30 years. We're not here to find a solution to that right now — we can't do that. I mean, other than paint lines and tell people not to come. But that's not who we are."
In the short time Zakeri has owned the house, it has drawn a lot of attention.
In late January, Megan Hodges, a neighbor, hung a sign saying, "Goonies Not Welcome." Soon after, banners hung from Zakeri's house and the house next door read, “Hey You Guys! Goonies Welcome" and "Ignore Karen."
Last week, Jericho Labonte, a 35-year-old man from Victoria, British Columbia, reportedly left a dead fish on the porch of the Goonies house and placed stickers over camera lenses outside the residence.
He was arrested on Friday night after allegedly stealing a boat from the West Mooring Basin in Astoria. He was rescued earlier that day by the U.S. Coast Guard when the boat capsized near the mouth of the Columbia River.
Reporter
Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.
