Most know Keith Clark as a world-traveled classical orchestra conductor who has been the leading light at the Astoria Music Festival.
But on Saturday, his musical repertoire embraced another genre when he took down his cherished “wall ornament,” a banjo which Pete Seeger, a friend of his father, had had made for him, and performed in Astoria at a folk concert to commemorate what would have been Seeger’s 100th birthday.
Clark performed “Wasn’t That A Time,” a song that got Seeger in trouble during the communist “witch hunt” era of the 1950s.
Clark joined 29 musicians from the North Coast folk scene who performed Seeger material, including many protest anthems of the 1960s.
The event, attended by 240 people, was a fundraiser for the venue, the Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.