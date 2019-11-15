Liisa Penner was working at the Flavel House Museum as a volunteer and was ready to quit. She was cold, but didn’t want to be the one to turn on the heater and potentially burn the house down.
Her boss convinced her to stay. She moved over to the Clatsop County Historical Society and has worked there as the archivist and editor of Cumtux magazine ever since.
For over 34 years, she has helped thousands of researchers with their questions through archives full of city directories, maps, crematory and cemetery records, police logs and other historical materials.
McAndrew Burns, the historical society’s executive director, said it’s one thing for a researcher just to come in and look at a city directory, “but it’s that interaction with Liisa Penner that she gets involved in that person’s research. She helps everybody from a school kid to the visiting Ph.D. professor.”
The historical society will honor Penner’s work from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday with an open house for the unveiling of the Liisa Penner Research Center and Archives. The society has raised over $50,000 for new lighting, space for research, computer work stations and digital archiving.
Getting into research
Penner was born in Iisalmi, Finland, to Finnish-American parents who later immigrated to the United States.
She grew up in Astoria and graduated from Astoria High School in 1958. She went on to receive a master’s degree in anthropology from the University of Oregon.
After coming back to Astoria, she took an art class at Clatsop Community College from a professor who worked at the historical society. The professor asked her to volunteer at the Flavel House and help transcribe a journal from an Astorian socialite from the 1860s.
At the same time, Penner’s father gave her a partially complete family history, which spurred her to do research at the Astoria Library, where she met director Bruce Berney, who suggested she join the genealogy society that was forming. She joined and led a committee that recorded information about local cemeteries.
“Through the whole process I was learning about all the materials that are available for doing research and I wanted to learn more about how to do research,” Penner said.
She started working with Jim Dennon, a member of the genealogy society and editor of Cumtux.
When Dennon died, Penner and a friend took over the magazine, which focuses on local history. Penner, who writes much of the content, has produced over 100 issues. The magazine has an upcoming story about the history of different stores that were once in Alderbrook. The word Cumtux is Chinook for “to know or to learn.”
“There are so many different kinds of experiences that people have and I had very little experiences in my life, so I’d much rather learn about what other people have done,” Penner said. “I think people like to read names that are familiar to them.”
Penner remembers the first issue she worked on.
“I’d be awake for like two nights just trying to get it done,” she said.
She and her friend rewrote every sentence a professional writer had submitted to the magazine when they first started. He was mad, she laughed. They put the story back together as it was submitted.
Projects
Penner has worked on diverse stories of local lore, from copying out names from police records of people who were arrested repeatedly for gambling to copying judgment rolls to investigating the history of homes. The historical society has detailed maps of Astoria over the years. One shows designated female housing when prostitutes lived in the city.
Nearly every day, Penner said, someone brings a box full of materials to donate to the museum. Someone brought in copies of the local Finnish newspaper from the late 1930s and early 1940s that later became the Columbia Press in Warrenton. The newspapers show the headline “Sota,” which is Finnish for war. Penner’s father fought in the Winter War against Russia.
Recently, two girls also came in working on a project about “Shanghaied in Astoria.”
“I have fun because each person that comes in has some different story and a different place where we can go off and study something,” Penner said. “Every once in a while, it gets pretty noisy in here because we get so excited about what we are doing.”
The museum and historical society are working to digitize their print collection with a newly purchased scanner for researchers to view on the Internet Archive.
Celebration
Chelsea Vaughn, the curator for the historical society, said she is excited about celebrating Penner and her wealth of knowledge of Astoria.
Jim Aalberg, an author who serves on the historical society’s board, said Penner drops everything she’s doing to help anyone with their research and has “given her life to this.”
Burns agrees: “her breadth of knowledge is unparalleled about local history. She’s irreplaceable.”
