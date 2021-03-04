A grant will help Consejo Hispano hire a new case manager to provide one-on-one assistance for people trying to access resources and services.
Oregon Consumer Justice awarded the Astoria nonprofit with $50,000 to assist rural Latino communities in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and wildfires last year.
Consejo Hispano was one of 26 organizations that received funding from the advocacy group, which distributes unclaimed funds from class-action lawsuits.
“Our goal was to have an immediate impact on consumers who are most vulnerable in our state, so we structured our grant-making to get financial help quickly to these 26 organizations,” Sayer Jones, a board member for Oregon Consumer Justice, said in a statement.
“Particularly for these first rounds of grants, we focused on helping those impacted by COVID-19 and last summer’s wildfires. We selected nonprofits that serve communities in geographical regions throughout the state, and we’re incredibly proud of how many culturally-specific organizations we were able to connect with and support through this process.”
Diana Niño, the communications manager for Consejo Hispano, said the organization has seen an increased demand for services since the start of the pandemic.
She said their receptionist was fielding phone calls, and found that many people needed someone to take the time to help with things like contacting entities that are difficult to reach, making appointments, filling out online forms and accessing benefits and services.
She said office closures and the move to virtual interactions during the pandemic have increased barriers for people who are not tech savvy or do not speak English.
Niño said staff has worked to meet these needs over the past year, but the new position will be dedicated to assisting people and connecting them to services, including coordinating Consejo Hispano’s stipend and financial assistance programs.
The organization received funding last year designated for financial food assistance and direct payments to undocumented people who were not able to access federal assistance during the pandemic. More money is expected this year.
The case manager will also be responsible for communicating with the county’s emergency management department to coordinate disaster preparedness training and presentations and improve disaster response and communications for Spanish-speakers.
“When the wildfires happened, there was a lot of materials that were crucial for people to survive, and just manage the situation as best possible and they were not in Spanish,” Niño said. “Everything was in English, and people were just disoriented.
“There were first responders telling them, ‘You need to evacuate now.’ So they understand, ‘OK, we need to save our lives.’ But nobody was explaining in a language they understood. Where are they going? For how long? Can they take their pets? What happens if my property gets flooded?
“There was just all of these questions and, unfortunately, there were no materials printed or online that people could understand. And a lot of the communications were also super wordy. So even for people who maybe know a little bit of English, they were like, ‘I’m not sure what I have to do.’”
Niño said there are large Mexican and Guatemalan communities on the North Coast and sometimes people need help connecting with services at the consulates for the two countries.
She said the case manager will also help assess food insecurity in the Hispanic community, connect people with local food banks and pantries and help people sign up for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
“We’re really excited to get this grant and looking forward to future collaborations with Oregon Consumer Justice,” Niño said.