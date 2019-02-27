A Seaside-based nonprofit dedicated to removing plastic from local beaches will host a cleanup operation at Fort Stevens State Park in March.
Sea Turtles Forever, in collaboration with Fort Stevens State Park, will work on habitat restoration at the park’s Area C estuarine area on March 9 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The area is bordered by the South Jetty and the Columbia River. In previous years, volunteers have hauled out hundreds of pounds of plastic from this site. Most of the plastic they find is in small pieces: tiny chips and microplastics.
The park’s Lot C is located on Jetty Road past the turn-offs for Battery Russell and Lots A and B.
Anyone interested in volunteering should bring boots and a rain coat. Other supplies will be provided. Oregon Field Guide will be on site shooting video for a TV segment.
