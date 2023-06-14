Broadband
High-speed internet access has been a challenge in rural communities like Knappa.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Construction is underway for a Charter Communications network expansion that could help close gaps in broadband access in rural parts of Clatsop County by next year.

After receiving a $9 million grant from the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, Charter announced plans to lay 330 miles of lines in Clatsop and Columbia counties.

