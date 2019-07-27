Drivers should expect lengthy delays at John Day River Road due to construction.
A culvert replacement and embankment repair at milepost 1.4 on John Day River Road is scheduled for Monday through Friday.
The site will be controlled by flaggers during the day, then restricted to one lane at night.
(1) comment
I hope the traffic delays are not as long as the downtown piers have suffered through. Bankers want to work the hours that these 'construction' crews are maintaining. (Just my view and opinion.)
