The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will extend construction on the mouth of the Columbia River's North Jetty to Jan. 1.
The original plan was to reopen the area and road on Nov. 1, but the project has taken longer than previously anticipated.
The jetty, North Jetty Road and nearby parking lots will remain closed to the public until January. Benson and Waikiki beaches will remain open.
