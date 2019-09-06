Six contenders have emerged to fill a vacancy on the Clatsop County Circuit Court.
Gov. Kate Brown will appoint a replacement for Judge Paula Brownhill, who plans to retire in November after 25 years on the bench. The presiding judge was appointed by Gov. Barbara Roberts in 1994 and has been elected four times.
The primary election is next May. Brownhill hopes Brown will appoint a new judge before she retires.
The contenders include Deputy District Attorney Beau Peterson and defense attorneys James von Boeckmann and Kirk Wintermute.
The other applicants are attorneys Arthur Saito, Kelly Stearns and Diana Taylor.
Misha Isaak, the general counsel at Brown’s office, is accepting comments on the applicants.
