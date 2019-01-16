Clatsop County's Building Codes Division is hosting a contractor stakeholder meeting on Thursday.
Building Official David Kloss will discuss the latest industry updates, budget information and building codes division reports. All contractors working in the county are invited to attend.
The meeting will be held 9 a.m. at the Judge Guy Boyington Building in Astoria. Participants can call 503-338-3697 to reserve a seat.
