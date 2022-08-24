Kris Haefker, a general contractor and housing provider, will run for the Astoria City Council in the November election.
Haefker will campaign for the downtown Ward 3 seat held by City Councilor Joan Herman. Herman has chosen not to seek a second, four-year term.
Elisabeth Adams, the owner of Wild Roots Movement & Massage downtown, announced her intent to run in July.
Haefker, originally from Portland, purchased his first property in Astoria on Grand Street in 2002. He repaired the vacant and dilapidated historic building and converted it into rental housing.
Haefker said he looked for a fixer-upper in Astoria after remembering the times he visited as a child with his father, who was a window dresser for Butch’s For Sir, a men’s clothing store downtown.
He continued to take on big projects — essentially reconstructing numerous other historic buildings that fell into disrepair. He moved into one of them and works out of the basement. Haefker continues to maintain the buildings and has also completed work on many other homes throughout the city.
“I’ve become a housing provider, not that that was really my ambition,” Haefker said. “I have become a housing provider because I love to fix up old buildings. So I took the old buildings that were closest to my house, and I fixed them up because it improves the street and there was a need for housing.”
Over the years, Haefker said he has been an active participant in City Council, Planning Commission and Historic Landmarks Commission meetings.
Haefker said he is running for Ward 3 because he feels connected to downtown and believes in civic duty. At this point in his life, he said he feels ready to give back in that way.
He said his core priorities are downtown vitality, housing and the arts.
“I understand the housing issues pretty well firsthand and doing my best being creative, trying to do what you can with what you have,” Haefker said. “And sometimes it works for some people’s agenda and sometimes it doesn’t. But that’s how we have to be with this quirky infrastructure and inventory. We’ve got to work with that.”
He added that housing is a complex issue.
“We’re not going to solve it,” he said. “We can help improve it.”
Along with Ward 3, terms are also expiring for the mayor and Ward 1, which covers part of the Port of Astoria, Uniontown and the western edge of downtown.
Mayor Bruce Jones and City Councilor Roger Rocka, who represents Ward 1, do not plan to seek reelection in November.
Sean Fitzpatrick, who owns Wecoma Partners and serves on the Astoria Planning Commission, is running for mayor.
The election filing period extends through Tuesday.