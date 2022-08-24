Kris Haefker, a general contractor and housing provider, will run for the Astoria City Council in the November election.

Haefker will campaign for the downtown Ward 3 seat held by City Councilor Joan Herman. Herman has chosen not to seek a second, four-year term.

