Carl Axel Hagnas, who was sentenced in January to six years in prison for sexually abusing three young girls in Clatsop County, died Thursday morning at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
The cause of death has not been released.
Hagnas, 70, was known as the “candy man” for passing out treats to children. He was a community volunteer and cleaned the Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, which is where some of the abuse took place.
(0) comments
