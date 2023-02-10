SEASIDE — The corgis may have found a new beach.
After canceling the annual Corgi Beach Day in Cannon Beach last month, the organizer, Portland Corgi Meetup Group, announced Thursday that the event will move to Seaside.
SEASIDE — The corgis may have found a new beach.
After canceling the annual Corgi Beach Day in Cannon Beach last month, the organizer, Portland Corgi Meetup Group, announced Thursday that the event will move to Seaside.
Corgis at Seaside Beach, a fundraiser to support the Oregon Humane Society, is scheduled for June 24.
Jennifer Robinson, the organizer, said Seaside was attractive because of its proximity to Portland.
She said that while Cannon Beach had always been accommodating, “we kind of got too big for them.”
Other than the location and date, Robinson said the event will not change dramatically. There will still be races, a costume contest and silent auction.
The event, which started in 2013 with 30 corgis, has grown to draw hundreds of corgis and their people to the beach every summer.
Robinson said people come from all over the country and even Canada.
Last year, the event raised nearly $13,000 for the humane society. She hopes to meet and exceed that mark this year.
Prior to canceling the event in Cannon Beach, the city asked Robinson if she would be willing to make some adjustments, including pushing the event to later in the summer.
There were concerns after the event last year over traffic.
Ultimately, Robinson said the event became larger than what Cannon Beach’s infrastructure can support. She decided to look for other locations.
Robinson does not expect to have the same traffic issues in Seaside and looks forward to scouting out the area.
Assistant City Manager Jon Rahl said the city has not been contacted by the group yet or received a request form for the event. Beach events also require permits from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
Reporter
Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.