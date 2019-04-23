Pregnancy clinic services incorrect — The Coast Pregnancy Clinic, a Christian pregnancy resource center, does not refer women for abortions. The clinic provides counseling, but not referrals. An A2 story on Monday incorrectly stated that the clinic refers for abortions.
