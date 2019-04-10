Donation purpose misstated — The Port of Astoria purchased a new radar for the Trident, a firefighting boat. An A1 story on Tuesday incorrectly stated that a $3,000 loan of equipment from Englund Marine & Industrial Supply helped fix the radar. The donation was for general equipment.
