Wrong day — Chalk the Vote, an event marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Wednesday on the Duane Street sidewalk outside the Clatsop County Courthouse. An item in In Brief on A2 on Tuesday incorrectly said the event would take place this Wednesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.