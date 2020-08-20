Wrong day — Chalk the Vote, an event marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Wednesday on the Duane Street sidewalk outside the Clatsop County Courthouse. An item in In Brief on A2 on Tuesday incorrectly said the event would take place this Wednesday.
