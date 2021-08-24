Correction: Aug. 24, 2021 Aug 24, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Incorrect grade — Silqet Ra’s daughter will attend first grade this school year. An A1 story on Saturday about child care challenges on the North Coast incorrectly said she would attend kindergarten. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daughter First Grade Kindergarten School A1 Challenge School Year Child Care Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesState discloses virus outbreaks at Clatsop Care Memory Community, Columbia Memorial HospitalCounty reports 12th virus deathHenningsgaard Miller was a transformational figureFlood Valley Taphouse coming to WarrentonNew college board member's death leaves vacancySurge of virus cases places strain on testingDeaths: Aug. 17, 2021County reports 13th virus deathObituary: Dan William HeinerDeaths: Aug. 21, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports