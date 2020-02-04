Bill purpose incorrect — A bill co-sponsored by state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria, addresses the prevailing wage and benefit standards of health care workers funded by people’s Medicare and Medicaid benefits. An A1 story on Saturday incorrectly stated that state House Bill 4080 addresses Medicare and Medicaid benefits of health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.