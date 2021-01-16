Incorrect name — Ott Custer’s body was found near Little Beach in Gearhart on Tuesday. His name was listed incorrectly as Custer Ott in an In Brief item on A2 on Thursday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Affordable housing project looks for downtown workers
- Landslide uproots home on Alameda Avenue
- Italian market coming to Astoria
- Virus outbreaks disclosed at Clatsop Retirement Village, Big River Excavating
- Everyday People: Couple moves closer to home during pandemic
- Housing options in the works for Astoria
- County records fourth virus death
- State puts county back at extreme risk for virus
- Obituary: Jana Lynn Tymkowicz
- Hillside off Alameda Avenue 'marginally stable'