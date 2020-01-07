Correction: Jan. 7, 2020 Jan 7, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Job status — Greg Brody, the new assistant fire chief at Westport Fire & Rescue District, works full time for Columbia River Fire & Rescue. A story on A1 Saturday incorrectly said he worked part time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Full Time Rescue Greg Brody Columbia River Status Job Correction District Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCoast Guard boat capsizes on Columbia RiverBig RV park, apartments on tap in WarrentonAstoria gets peek at horror filmPhillips sworn in as interim sheriffWarrenton Fiber wants sidewalk at new county jailPlastic bag ban meant to change consumer attitudesPier 1 lease a healthy move for Port, wellness groupIn One Ear: Bigfoot?King tides offer a taste of sea level riseHomicide at Sunset Beach under investigation Images Videos CommentedHomeless camps a burden on Warrenton (6)A life on the streets in Astoria ends in death (4)Warrenton's growth isn't paying for itself (2)Astoria works to protect the city's water supply (2)Obituary: Muriel Cleota Dunn (2)Astoria looks to address chronic bad behavior (1)Our View: Grounds for recall (1)Astoria parks director under investigation for sexual harassment (1)Our View: Let’s notice people too easy to ignore (1)Letter: Smoke (1)
