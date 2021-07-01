Incorrect temperature — Temperatures peaked at 101 degrees on Sunday afternoon in Astoria, according to the National Weather Service. The mark tied a previous record set on July 1, 1942. An In Brief item on Tuesday incorrectly said temperatures peaked at 100 degrees in Astoria.
