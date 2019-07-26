Art misidentified — “Asian Bird” by Gloria Martin, which won the 2018 Mayor’s Award, was featured on page 2 of Thursday’s Coast Weekend. The work was misidentified as 2018’s Best in Show by artist Kathy Samsel.
Art misidentified — “Asian Bird” by Gloria Martin, which won the 2018 Mayor’s Award, was featured on page 2 of Thursday’s Coast Weekend. The work was misidentified as 2018’s Best in Show by artist Kathy Samsel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.