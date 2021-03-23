First name incorrect — Su Coddington, who serves on the board of the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, is running for the board in the May election. Her first name was incorrectly spelled Sue in an In Brief item on A2 on Saturday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Astoria Riverwalk Inn wants clarity before fixing structure
- Weekend Break: Oregon's lost coastal city
- Seventh county resident dies from virus
- From salmon to beer, cans return to Astoria Warehousing
- Obituary: Hazel Nyberg
- Deaths: March 18, 2021
- Astoria OKs residential auto-detailing business
- Deaths: March 20, 2021
- County reports five new virus cases
- Death: March 16, 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.