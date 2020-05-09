Temperature checks — A story on A1 on April 11 incorrectly said Bornstein Seafoods in Astoria was “checking workers’ temperatures.”
In an email to The Astorian on April 9, Andrew Bornstein, a co-owner and vice president of the seafood processor, wrote: “Regarding temperature checks, new CDC guidance is asking employers to take temperatures, so we have that equipment coming and will begin doing that shortly.”
