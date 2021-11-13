Correction: Nov. 13, 2021 Nov 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Incorrect last name — Casper Leding was the Astoria police chief in 1946. His last name was incorrectly spelled Seding on B1 in Water Under the Bridge on Nov. 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Last Name Casper Leding Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAstoria urges water conservation after transmission line breaksDeaths: Nov. 9, 2021Memorial: Nov. 11, 2021Astoria students tackle cemetery restoration'It never goes away'Deaths: Nov. 6, 2021Memorial: Nov. 9, 2021Obituary: Katrina Danielle HovdenAgencies partner on warming center in SeasideObituary: Diane Mabel (Bushnell) Black Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports