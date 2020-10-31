Medigap — Medigap policies stopped covering prescription drugs in 2006, when coverage switched to a Medicare prescription drug plan known as Part D. An A1 story Tuesday incorrectly stated that Medigap policies cover specialty services like prescription drugs.
