Correction: Sept. 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 2 hrs ago

Goal-scorer misidentified — Walker Steele scored the lone goal in Astoria's 8-1 loss to Estacada in soccer. A story on A5 on Saturday incorrectly said Kyler Woodrich scored the goal.

Tags Goal Steele Goalscorer Sport Kyler Woodrich Soccer Correction Misidentify