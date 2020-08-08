Last name misspelled — Annalyse Steele is this year’s Astoria Regatta queen. Her last name was incorrectly spelled as Steel in an A1 story on May 23 listing the Regatta Court.
Last name misspelled — Launa DeGiusti is the administrator at Clatsop Retirement Village. Her last name was incorrectly spelled as DeGuisti in an A1 story on March 26.
