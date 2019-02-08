Wrong students — Students from the Tongue Point Job Corps seamanship program work on the Salvage Chief on Mondays and Wednesdays. An A1 story on Wednesday incorrectly said the students were from the Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station.
Meal total incorrect — The check for a meal split four ways at Drina Daisy Bosnian restaurant came to $32 a head. A page 12 story in Thursday’s Coast Weekend incorrectly said it was $44 a head.
