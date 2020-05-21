Incorrect city — Avery Roy Eager, of Naselle, Washington, was arrested last week on the New Youngs Bay Bridge for drunken driving. An On the Record item on A2 on Saturday incorrectly said he was from Chinook.
Book reference — The author Robert Michael Pyle said it took him 40 years to write his first novel. A Q&A on A4 on Saturday incorrectly said his upcoming novel would be his first in 40 years.
