Wrong title –– Leslie Ford is a behavioral health clinical integration adviser with the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization. An A1 story on Wednesday about a methadone clinic incorrectly listed her previous title as the director of clinical innovation at Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc.
Transaction clarified — Rod Gramson sold 47 acres of property in Warrenton to the North Coast Land Conservancy. The transaction was incorrectly described as a donation in one reference of an A1 story on a Clear Lake subdivision on April 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.