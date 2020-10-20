Wrong date — Floyd Holcom, a candidate for Astoria City Council, grew up in Astoria and returned in 2003 after military service in Iraq. An A1 story on Thursday incorrectly said he returned in 2005.
Construction date, school name — The Frank Patton residence at 636 14th St. was constructed in 1902 and served as a convent for teachers at St. Mary Star of the Sea School. An A1 story on Aug. 29 incorrectly stated it was constructed in 1920 and later used as a convent for the Young Ladies Catholic Academy.
