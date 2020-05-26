Clatsop County is accepting applications for three open seats on the Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission makes land use decisions and gives recommendations to the Board of Commissioners. The commission regularly meets at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in Astoria.
Two of the positions are for two terms ending in June 2024 and the other seat is for one term ending in June 2022.
For more information, contact Gail Henrikson, the county's community development director, at 503-325-8611 or ghenrikson@co.clatsop.or.us.
Application forms are available on the county's website. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on June 5.
