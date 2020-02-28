Clatsop County is accepting applications to join the budget committee from people living in District 3, which covers Miles Crossing, Olney and central Astoria.
The budget committee reviews the proposed budget and makes recommendations to county commissioners. The committee is made up of five county commissioners and five other local residents they appoint. The committee meets in May to review the proposed budget.
The position is for a one-year term ending February 2021. To apply, go to the Clatsop County Manager’s Office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410 in Astoria or visit the county's website.
