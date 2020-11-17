Clatsop County is accepting grant applications from local social and human service agencies that assist people in need.
The county has $30,000 available to distribute and will consider requests up to $5,000.
The county’s grant distribution packet and Clatsop Vision 2030 Together document are available on the county's website. The agency must use the county’s proposal format to be eligible for consideration.
Applications must be emailed to socialservices@co.clatsop.or.us by 5 p.m. on Jan. 29.
The Human Services Advisory Council grant committee will review all proposals and make funding recommendations to the county Board of Commissioners for approval.
