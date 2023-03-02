Clatsop County has been added to the state of emergency on homelessness that Gov. Tina Kotek declared in January.

The order was one of three actions the governor took on her first full day in office to help tackle housing and homelessness. But the initial exclusion of rural communities drew criticism from coastal leaders who pressed the governor to create a pathway to opt in for the aid.

