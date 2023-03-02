Clatsop County has been added to the state of emergency on homelessness that Gov. Tina Kotek declared in January.
The order was one of three actions the governor took on her first full day in office to help tackle housing and homelessness. But the initial exclusion of rural communities drew criticism from coastal leaders who pressed the governor to create a pathway to opt in for the aid.
Kotek in January said her initial order was based on the best information at the time. The governor assured leaders that rural counties would have a pathway to formally request the emergency declaration be extended to their jurisdictions.
The county submitted a request to opt in for aid to the state Office of Emergency Management with letters of support from cities.
On Thursday, the county said it was notified by the governor that the county met the criteria to be included in the order. The decision came after review of county data around homelessness and efforts the county has made to address the issue.
"Clatsop County has the highest share of homelessness among their general population when compared to other Oregon counties and we are very pleased that the governor recognizes the great need we have to address this critical problem," Mark Kujala, the chairman of the county Board of Commissioners, said in a statement.
"We look forward to working with Oregon Housing and Community Services and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management to address this basic human need for shelter."
As part of the state of emergency, Kotek initially requested a $130 million investment to provide immediate relief to people experiencing homelessness.
The spending package was later increased to about $155 million to add resources for rural counties.
The Legislature is expected to take action soon to address homelessness and housing needs. Lawmakers are also likely to make additional investments in housing-related issues in the new two-year state budget being crafted in Salem.