Clatsop County has installed seven 24-hour ballot drop boxes around the county for the November election.
The boxes will be located outside of the county clerk’s office in Astoria, Cannon Beach City Hall, Gearhart City Hall, Seaside City Hall, Warrenton City Hall, Knappa High School and Jewell School.
Ballots will go out to registered voters beginning Wednesday. Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The last day to register to vote is Tuesday. For more election information, visit the county's website.
