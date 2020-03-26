County commissioners appointed a new county counsel on Wednesday.
Joanna Lyons-Antley will start on April 1. She replaces Heather Reynolds, who served as Clatsop County counsel for 25 years.
Lyons-Antley will serve as an in-house counsel instead of a contract attorney.
Lyons-Antley was formerly a contract attorney for Beery, Elsner & Hammond LLP. She also served about eight years as the city attorney for Klamath Falls and about six years as the assistant Coos County counsel.
