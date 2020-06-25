The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday night approved the budget for the fiscal year that starts in July.
The budget is $103 million, up from about $85 million this fiscal year.
County commissioners chose to increase a contingency for capital purchases in the special projects fund by $84,370 to complete two projects that were budgeted for this fiscal year, but were delayed because of timing and coronavirus-related purchasing setbacks.
The board also approved an increase of $12,400 for materials and services in the general fund to pay for new software for staff.
