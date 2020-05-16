Clatsop County will regulate outdoor lighting to address nuisances caused by excessive light that casts glare onto properties, rights of way or the night sky.
Light bulbs will have to be fully shielded to help direct light downward, with the exception of holiday lighting, motion detector lights, floodlights and other types of lighting.
A letter will be sent to property owners advising them about the ordinance. Enforcement will not begin until after three months.
The ordinance was initiated after Commissioner Lianne Thompson raised the issue during a work session last year. She said her neighbor in Cove Beach has outdoor lighting that is a nuisance, but that the neighbor refused to address it because there was no rule prohibiting it.
The county said there are usually one or two complaints every year, mostly from people living in Arch Cape and Cove Beach, but it is not otherwise a big code compliance issue.
The Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 on Wednesday to approve the ordinance.
Commissioner Mark Kujala voted "no" because he believes it does not need to apply countywide.
