The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve an enterprise zone agreement with Fort George.
Fort George plans to invest about $12.5 million to redevelop the former Astoria Warehousing property and applied for a 15-year tax abatement on investments to the property.
The Astoria City Council and Port of Astoria Commission approved the brewery's application earlier this month.
