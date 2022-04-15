Surplus land that Clatsop County owns within Astoria city limits could be used for low-income housing.
At an Astoria City Council work session on Friday morning, the council discussed with county leaders what could be done to add housing, child care and social services on properties the county put up last week for expressions of interest.
Among the 15 properties the county has made available, eight are in Astoria.
“We’ve never before taken a hard look at the use of our county-owned land for housing,” County Commissioner Pamela Wev, who represents Astoria, said.
One downtown lot, the site of the former Darigold Building at Ninth and Duane streets, is used for parking.
Seven vacant lots of about 9 acres between Astoria Middle School and Olney Avenue have topographical concerns, such as trees and slopes.
Assistant County Manager Monica Steele said the county wants to hear from developers about what can be done with the wooded parcels.
The county has set aside federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for housing, which potentially includes micro shelters, Steele said. “It is the city’s decision how that approach is taken, but the county is here to support,” she said.
The City Council discussed the main forms small dwellings can take — from shelters for people transitioning out of homelessness, who could have supportive services on-site, to tiny homes for people priced out of the housing market.
When the issue of tiny homes came before a different City Council several years ago, councilors ultimately directed city staff not to pursue it, arguing it was inconsistent with Astoria’s architecture.
At Friday’s work session, all five councilors said they would be open to the micro shelter concept.
The deadline to submit ideas for the county parcels is May 13.