Clatsop Economic Development Resources presented its 2021 business awards virtually Thursday evening to a Zoom audience.
State Sen. Betsy Johnson and Rep. Suzanne Weber spoke at the event and commended the economic development group in helping businesses navigate the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions.
Chris Breitmeyer, the president of Clatsop Community College, surprised Jessica Newhall, the associate director of the college’s Small Business Development Center, with an award for her transformative leadership. Breitmeyer said Newhall has been instrumental in providing community support to businesses.
In a prerecorded video montage, Kevin Leahy, the executive director of the economic development group, and others involved in the organization presented 16 awards to business leaders.
Destiny Dudley, of Culinary Concierge, won as the business leader of the year for a new business, while Chris Laman, the director of Columbia Memorial Hospital-Oregon Health & Science University Knight Cancer Collaborative, won individual business leader of the year.
Terry and Todd Robinett, of Merry Time Bar & Grill, won business leader of the year for a small business in North County, while Mrs. Tami’s Daycare & Preschool won the equivalent for South County.
The exceptional customer service awards went to Insomnia Coffee Co. for a small business in South County, to Purple Cow Toys for a small business in North County and to Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa for the large business division.
Good to Go in Astoria received the innovation award for a small business, while TLC, a division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, won the innovation award for a large business.
Economic impact awards went to Slurpalicious for a small business and to Hampton Lumber in Warrenton for a large business.
Meanwhile, community impact awards went to Columbia Memorial Hospital’s Seaside clinic for a large business, to Papa Murphy’s in Seaside for a small business in South County and to Raymond Graves, the owner of fishing vessel Ken & Al Inc., for a small business in North County.
Providence Seaside Hospital and Spruce Up Warrenton each received community supporter awards.