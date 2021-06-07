Clatsop County has certified the May election results.
The most closely watched races were for the Clatsop Community College Board and the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board.
In the Zone 2, Position 2 campaign for college board, incumbent Sara Meyer defeated challenger Patrick Preston 65% to 35%.
In the Zone 2, Position 3 campaign, challenger Trudy Van Dusen Citovic defeated incumbent Robert Duehmig 55% to 32%.
In the Zone 3, Position 6 campaign, challenger Suzanne Iverson defeated incumbent David Zunkel 51% to 49%.
In the Position 1 campaign for park district, incumbent Su Coddington defeated challenger Al Hernandez 57% to 43%.
In the Position 2 campaign, incumbent Celeste Bodner defeated challenger John Huismann 60% to 40%.
In the Position 3 campaign, incumbent Michael Hinton defeated challenger Patrick Duhachek 54% to 46%.
In the Position 4 campaign, incumbent Erika Marshall-Hamer defeated challenger Jackie Evans 61% to 39%
In the Position 5 campaign, incumbent Katharine Parker defeated challenger Stephen Morrison 56% to 44%.
Voter turnout across the county was 22.8%.