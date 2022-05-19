Clatsop County and city leaders met Wednesday to discuss affordable and workforce housing, micro housing and services for the homeless.
The joint work session at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds was the first time the governing boards gathered together since before the coronavirus pandemic. The boards agreed to schedule quarterly regional housing meetings to continue the discussion.
"I want to point out, while the county is made up of distinct cities, unincorporated communities, rural areas, employment opportunities and housing needs do not stop at these jurisdictional boundaries," said Jeff Adams, Cannon Beach's community development director, who proposed the quarterly meetings.
"Our workforce, our lives, are regional. They've been regional for as long as we know, but more so now," he continued. "So we've got to use our regional collaboration to build that capacity for the future."
Adams noted that little action has been taken since Clatsop County's 2019 housing study, which also called for a regional approach.
"If we're going to move this forward as a group, we've got to find that regional organization that can take this project on and move it forward," Adams said.
He said he reached out to the Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce, an organization specializing in environmental planning and habitat restoration for fish and wildlife.
Adams said the organization could take the lead, noting that housing authorities typically fill that role.
Susan Prettyman, the social services program manager at Clatsop Community Action, also presented to the group.
Prettyman said the nonprofit's long-term goal is to see micro shelter villages in Astoria, Warrenton and Seaside. These units would serve as transitional housing for people having trouble securing permanent homes.
Ideally, Clatsop Community Action would hire full-time on-site managers, Prettyman said. Social services providers could work with people where they live, providing mental health care, domestic violence counseling and other support.
Clatsop Community Action estimates micro shelters could cost between $12,000 and $15,000 a unit. The nonprofit said it would manage the villages and secure funding if jurisdictions can provide the land.
In April, the county put up 15 surplus properties for child care, low-income housing and social services.
By the May 13 deadline, the county had received proposals from Clatsop Community Action, Clatsop Care Health District and Seaside.