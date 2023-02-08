Clatsop County and Astoria are requesting $4.9 million in federal assistance to repair infrastructure damaged during December storms.

A windstorm and high tides at the end of the year destroyed a gangway that connects to floating docks at Youngs Bay. The gangway is critical to the county’s fisheries program and local gillnet fishermen.

Severe weather in late December damaged a gangway at Youngs Bay.

