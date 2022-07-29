In the push to create housing stock on the North Coast, Clatsop County will support cities and other partners in their efforts and take a closer look at policies and codes that affect rural areas.
The county will not, by itself, develop housing.
At a Board of Commissioners work session on Wednesday, County Manager Don Bohn sought to clarify the county’s role in addressing the region’s dearth of housing units.
“The county does not contemplate building affordable housing,” Bohn told commissioners. “We contemplate partnering with the cities, providing support, resources, but not actually developing housing.”
This is the role as described in the Clatsop County housing study, Bohn pointed out. The recommendations in the 2019 report mostly pertain to the cities, with the county acting as a partner, except where rural areas are concerned.
The reason, he said, is that the county does not have a housing department or staff devoted to housing, or run the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority. The housing authority develops and manages properties for residents with low and moderate incomes in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook Counties, as well as administers a federal housing choice voucher program.
In spring, the county made 15 parcels of surplus land available to cities and nonprofits for the development of housing, child care and social services. The first land transfer is expected to take place in the near future, Bohn said.
The county is also looking to update the comprehensive plan’s Goal 10, which focuses on housing, to consider rural accessory dwelling units, infrastructure capacity — water and septic systems — and parking standards, Bohn said.
“Over 80% of the land in unincorporated Clatsop County is designated as resource land” — farm or forest — “resulting in a limited quantity of land available to increase housing options outside of cities,” a county overview said.
The county’s concept plan for spending federal American Rescue Plan Act funds included a predevelopment grant program to help nonprofit housing developers. The idea is to fund the tentative, early stages — for example, the costs associated with architectural and engineering work — of potential housing projects to see if the projects are feasible.
“That’s money that they don’t necessarily have,” Bohn said.
The federal money is also available through the county to fund micro housing and other transitional housing that nonprofits may pursue in cities, according to the overview.
This week, the county introduced a housing dashboard that tracks available affordable housing options throughout the county, as well as housing projects in various stages of development.
“We know that, in the next 20 years, the goal is to generate about 3,000 units,” Bohn said. “So we’ll be tracking that.”
Bohn’s comments come as a regional housing task force, formed to brainstorm solutions to the housing crunch, gets underway. The task force — composed of elected officials and administrators, as well as planning staff, from the county and cities — has decided to meet monthly.
Commissioner John Toyooka and Commissioner Courtney Bangs said they would like to see people from the private sector, such as developers and contractors, in the discussion.
Commissioner Pamela Wev, the commission’s representative on the housing authority’s board, restated her desire to see the agency at the table.
Bohn said that, before the agency recently hired a new executive director, an overture had been made.