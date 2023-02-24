Clatsop County is in the final stages of purchasing the Columbia Inn and converting the motel into housing for the homeless.
In partnership with Clatsop Community Action and The Harbor, the county will use $2.8 million from Project Turnkey 2.0 to buy and renovate the property off Marine Drive in Astoria. The motel has 22 units and has the potential to provide housing to 44 people.
Project Turnkey 2.0 is a state program that provides grant funding through the Oregon Community Foundation to convert motels and hotels into emergency shelters and transitional housing.
The county Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved the purchase of the Columbia Inn, which is expected to close in early March, as well as a project funding agreement with the Oregon Community Foundation.
Assistant County Manager Monica Steele said project leaders hope to have the facility up and running in 45 to 60 days after the purchase. Some people could move in during the renovation.
“The goal is to get individuals housed as soon as possible,” she said.
Steele said the county will own and maintain the property. It will be operated by Clatsop Community Action and The Harbor.
Clatsop Community Action, a social services agency, provides food, housing and energy assistance. The Harbor is an advocacy group for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Steele said an operational proposal being put together by the nonprofits involves staff presence on-site 24/7 and case managers throughout the day. An apartment off the existing motel lobby could be used as a meeting space for people and case managers. The nonprofits plan to serve two meals a day — breakfast and dinner.
Steele said the housing will likely help underserved populations, including victims of domestic violence, families, the LGBTQ community, Latinos, veterans and people undergoing treatment for substance abuse.
The project will also include Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, LiFEBoat Services, the city and local law enforcement agencies to help coordinate services.
“As a community, we have a responsibility to meet the needs of the unhoused, including survivors of domestic and sexual abuse,” Terri Steenbergen, the executive director of The Harbor, said. “We are honored to have been given this opportunity by OCF and Clatsop County to work with our close partners at CCA to begin to address the houseless crisis that affects so many of our county’s most vulnerable.”
Mark Kujala, the chairman of the Board of Commissioners, thanked staff for their work on the project.
"This is the culmination of a lot of effort,” Kujala said, noting that it took the county two tries to obtain Project Turnkey funding. “There's a lot of moving parts that need to be coordinated here, and this goes back a long, long time.”