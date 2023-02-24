Project Turnkey 2.0
The Columbia Inn off Marine Drive will be converted to housing for the homeless.

Clatsop County is in the final stages of purchasing the Columbia Inn and converting the motel into housing for the homeless.

In partnership with Clatsop Community Action and The Harbor, the county will use $2.8 million from Project Turnkey 2.0 to buy and renovate the property off Marine Drive in Astoria. The motel has 22 units and has the potential to provide housing to 44 people.

