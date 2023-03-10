Seeking to expand access to child care, Clatsop County commissioners are considering changes to the development code that would add standards for family child care homes and child care centers in two dozen zoning districts.

The county is considered a child care desert for infants and toddlers. The Astorian has reported that the county lost over half of its licensed child care capacity since 2017 — more than 1,000 slots at licensed care centers, care homes and family homes.

