Seeking to expand access to child care, Clatsop County commissioners are considering changes to the development code that would add standards for family child care homes and child care centers in two dozen zoning districts.
The county is considered a child care desert for infants and toddlers. The Astorian has reported that the county lost over half of its licensed child care capacity since 2017 — more than 1,000 slots at licensed care centers, care homes and family homes.
Using money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and contributions from Providence Seaside Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, the county is providing grants and business advice to providers in the hopes of creating more child care slots.
In 2020, the county began working with the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development on an audit of the county’s zoning codes and development standards related to child care centers and facilities to ensure that the county’s codes aligned with state law.
The proposed amendments to the development code include new language defining family child care homes and child care centers and recognizing child care as permitted or conditional uses in 24 zoning districts.
Family child care homes, with up to 16 children at a time, would be permitted outright in all areas zoned for residential and commercial purposes.
Child care centers, with less restrictive size limitations on the number of children, would be permitted outright in commercial and some industrial zones and conditionally in residential zones.
Gail Henrikson, the county’s community development director, said allowing child care centers in residential neighborhoods was suggested by the state, but not required. The code changes also propose no parking requirement for child care centers in those zones.
“But that’s where your board has some discretion in these amendments before you this evening,” Henrikson said during a public hearing Wednesday night.
The proposed changes drew criticism from some residents in Cove Beach, a wealthy enclave that sits at the southern edge of the county.
Jeff Davis, a resident of Cove Beach, acknowledged the need for child care, but asked county commissioners to consider refining its assessment of each zone.
“Some unincorporated zones are surely better equipped to accommodate heavy traffic and sanitation usage and have emergency services close at hand,” Davis said. “Our coastal residential zone is not one of those zones.”
Charles Dice, of Cove Beach, also shared his apprehensions.
“I do think it would be inappropriate to just make some kind of blanket sweeping change to all the residential zones to allow child care centers in those zones,” he said. “I think there needs to be a lot more study and data to determine if particular zones actually have a need for child care centers, if there’s actually enough children there to support something like that.
“I also really request the commissioners to pay attention to the thoughts and concerns of the residents in these residential zones because they’re the people that know their area the best.”
Commissioner Lianne Thompson, who represents South County, noted that Fire Mountain School, a private preschool and elementary school, already operates nearby in Falcon Cove.
“While I understand the expressed concerns of my neighbors, I would say that real-life experience is that this Fire Mountain School center is a beloved community institution in our neighborhood and points to the fact that our neighborhood can and does want (child care),” she said.
Commissioner Courtney Bangs, a preschool teacher in Knappa, cited the need for child care in rural neighborhoods.
“Traditionally, rural community parents would much prefer to have their child in their home space or in their home community versus having to bring that child to town and then potentially having to go back to town to get that child,” she said. “I just want to outline that this is really important for our rural residents. This is close to our hearts.
“I think about the child care providers that I have in my head right now and I wouldn’t trade their location in Knappa or Svensen or Westport for anything because being close to home is important.”
Commissioner Pamela Wev was pleased with the changes. She said the conditional use process for child care centers allows each situation to be reviewed prior to approval.
County commissioners are expected to approve the changes at a meeting on March 22.