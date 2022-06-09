The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday voted to advance an ordinance that would allow vacation rentals in unincorporated areas where many rentals already operate.
The ordinance would add rental units of 30 or fewer days to the county’s development code, making them a permitted use in 16 zones — from Knappa and Svensen to Clatsop Plains to Cove Beach. More than 170 vacation rentals operate in the unincorporated portions of the county, but only in Arch Cape — a zone that has allowed them for almost 20 years — does the development code mention them.
Approving the change would codify an existing practice — to the dismay of residents, particularly in the Cove Beach neighborhood, where vacation rentals compose roughly a third of homes. Several residents there had hoped county commissioners would ban vacation rentals from residential zones.
The first reading comes weeks after commissioners updated vacation rental operating standards meant to help prevent troublesome behavior, such as loud noise and littering, among visitors.
Commissioner John Toyooka said on Wednesday that enforcement of those standards is the overriding concern in his exchanges with residents. “There are compliance issues we must attend to, and I think as a board we have to look at that very closely,” he said.
As the Oregon Coast has marketed itself as an attractive destination, coastal economies have come to count on tourist dollars, and local governments on lodging taxes. Some neighborhoods have felt the pressures of visitors more than others. As vacation rentals have multiplied on the North Coast, some residents fear that too many rentals will strain the natural environment and make quiet beach living impossible.
The county has held about two dozen meetings, from town halls to work sessions, on the issue since late 2019.
In April, the county extended a moratorium on new vacation rentals. The freeze is set to expire in late August, but could end sooner if the county settles the matter before then. A second reading on the ordinance will be held on June 22.
Nuanced conversations
Viviane Simon-Brown, a Cove Beach resident, told commissioners on Wednesday that, despite the lengthy public process, the county “has missed every opportunity to achieve lasting, viable, collaborative results our communities could live with.”
She said the county spent too much time focusing on the minutia of operating standards and avoided deeper discussions about the impact of vacation rentals on natural resources and the character of neighborhoods.
“Did we ever have the opportunity for nuanced conversations about what is a community? No. The public process forced us into, ‘You’re either for or against short-term rentals.’ There is no way to discuss the huge differences between neighbors renting and investment companies.
“Yes, you chose the process. Yes, you chose the structure. You determined the outcome,” she continued. “However, it’s not over. That’s a promise.”
Nancy Chase, who has owned a vacation rental in Cove Beach for decades, long before the advent of Airbnb and other online platforms, supported the ordinance, saying it clarifies the status of vacation rentals in residential zones, including those that have historically had part-time getaway homes.
“My view as an owner of a residence is that, if I have the right to rent my house for 30 days, why is it then illegal, or could be illegal, if I rent it for 29 days as a short-term rental?” she said. “I think it’s a residential property right.”
Commissioner Pamela Wev voted against holding a first reading. Echoing desires expressed by some residents and planning commissioners, she said she wanted the board to consider limiting the number of vacation rentals in certain areas.
“Almost everyone agrees that there should be some kind of a cap in order to maintain the livability and the residential integrity of the zones,” she said.
Wev recently indicated she favored a Planning Commission recommendation — one no longer before the board — that would have allowed vacation rentals in commercial and multifamily residential zones, along with Arch Cape, but prohibit them in other residential zones.
That recommendation would have phased out vacation rentals in Cove Beach and other neighborhoods as permits expire. It would also eventually have eliminated about half a million dollars in lodging taxes, according to the county’s Department of Assessment and Taxation.
Property rights
Wev said on Wednesday she wanted to withdraw the ordinance. She has called it a “one-size-fits-all” approach.
“It’s not even a compromise,” she told her fellow commissioners. “I think it’s just not the direction that we should be going in when we talk about zoning in rural places in Clatsop County.”
Commissioner Courtney Bangs does not view the vacation rental ordinance as bringing about sweeping changes, but as preserving the status quo, since scores of vacation rentals already populate the landscape.
“I want to support the people that live within my district and who have reached out to me out of fear that we would somehow remove their livelihood from them in this process,” said Bangs, who represents the eastern portion of the county.
She and Commissioner Lianne Thompson expressed concerns about violating owners’ property rights. They both raised the specter of litigation if the county banned vacation rentals.
Noting the relative wealth of some people who oppose vacation rentals in their neighborhoods, Thompson said, “I’ve heard a lot about people’s rights — and they’re talking not only about their rights for their property, they’re talking about their right to control their neighbor’s property,” Thompson said. “That’s legal territory that we consider very carefully.”
In a 3 to 1 decision, Thompson, Bangs and Toyooka voted to advance the ordinance, while Wev voted "no." Mark Kujala, the commission's chairman, was absent.